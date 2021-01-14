Steel Authority of India Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd, Yaarii Digital Integrated Services Ltd, Sunflag Iron & Steel Company Ltd and Bajaj Electricals Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 14 January 2021.

Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd, Yaarii Digital Integrated Services Ltd, Sunflag Iron & Steel Company Ltd and Bajaj Electricals Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 14 January 2021.

Steel Authority of India Ltd crashed 9.71% to Rs 67.45 at 14:48 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 127.18 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 40.1 lakh shares in the past one month.

Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd tumbled 5.30% to Rs 31.25. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 12.84 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 30.33 lakh shares in the past one month.

Yaarii Digital Integrated Services Ltd lost 4.85% to Rs 108.85. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 28760 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.59 lakh shares in the past one month.

Sunflag Iron & Steel Company Ltd shed 4.10% to Rs 63.2. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 58904 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.25 lakh shares in the past one month.

Bajaj Electricals Ltd fell 4.03% to Rs 786. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.24 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 26174 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)