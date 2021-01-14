Steel Authority of India Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

-
ALSO READ
Basic materials shares drop
Basic materials shares gain
Sunflag Iron & Steel Company consolidated net profit rises 40.52% in the September 2020 quarter
Sunflag Iron & Steel Company reports consolidated net loss of Rs 15.75 crore in the June 2020 quarter
Benchmarks at day's high; Chemcon makes bumper listing
-
Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd, Yaarii Digital Integrated Services Ltd, Sunflag Iron & Steel Company Ltd and Bajaj Electricals Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 14 January 2021.
Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd, Yaarii Digital Integrated Services Ltd, Sunflag Iron & Steel Company Ltd and Bajaj Electricals Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 14 January 2021.
Steel Authority of India Ltd crashed 9.71% to Rs 67.45 at 14:48 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 127.18 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 40.1 lakh shares in the past one month.
Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd tumbled 5.30% to Rs 31.25. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 12.84 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 30.33 lakh shares in the past one month.
Yaarii Digital Integrated Services Ltd lost 4.85% to Rs 108.85. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 28760 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.59 lakh shares in the past one month.
Sunflag Iron & Steel Company Ltd shed 4.10% to Rs 63.2. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 58904 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.25 lakh shares in the past one month.
Bajaj Electricals Ltd fell 4.03% to Rs 786. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.24 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 26174 shares in the past one month.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU