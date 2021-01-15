L&T Infotech, IBM to expand global alliance

-
Larsen & Toubro Infotech plans to expand its multi-year, global alliance with IBM to help businesses transform their operations through open hybrid cloud adoption.
With the proposed center, Larsen & Toubro Infotech will help their clients migrate and modernize core business applications leveraging IBM's open hybrid cloud platform built on Red Hat OpenShift.
As part of this relationship, LTI and IBM plan to establish a center of excellence in Bengaluru (India) in 2021. This center will offer a comprehensive suite of IBM's Cloud, Automation, Integration, Data & Artificial Intelligence (AI) solutions to foster innovation. IBM plans to provide training to LTI employees to facilitate creation workshops and IBM solution development for LTI clients.
The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 14 January 2021. Shares of L&T Infotech slipped 0.4% to settle at Rs 4,386.20 yesterday.
L&T Infotech is a global technology consulting and digital solutions company.
