Denim Developers consolidated net profit rises 175.00% in the December 2022 quarter

Net profit of Denim Developers rose 175.00% to Rs 1.54 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.56 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 79.27% to Rs 4.11 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 19.83 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.4.1119.8341.364.031.880.761.790.651.540.56

