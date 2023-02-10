Denim Developers consolidated net profit rises 175.00% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 79.27% to Rs 4.11 croreNet profit of Denim Developers rose 175.00% to Rs 1.54 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.56 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 79.27% to Rs 4.11 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 19.83 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales4.1119.83 -79 OPM %41.364.03 -PBDT1.880.76 147 PBT1.790.65 175 NP1.540.56 175
