Aarti Surfactants reports consolidated net profit of Rs 3.98 crore in the December 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Aarti Surfactants consolidated net profit declines 61.45% in the September 2022 quarter
Galaxy Surfactants Q2 PAT doubles to Rs 83-cr; performance surfactants volumes up 2.3% YoY
Aarti Surfactants Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group
Aarti Inds, Deepak Fertilisers tieup in Rs 8,000 cr Nitric Acid supply arrangement
Basic materials stocks rise
-
Sales decline 1.18% to Rs 133.55 croreNet profit of Aarti Surfactants reported to Rs 3.98 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 2.23 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 1.18% to Rs 133.55 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 135.15 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales133.55135.15 -1 OPM %10.166.48 -PBDT9.475.71 66 PBT5.462.19 149 NP3.98-2.23 LP
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU