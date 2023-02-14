Desh Rakshak Aushdhalaya standalone net profit rises 23.53% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 57.32% to Rs 2.47 crore

Net profit of Desh Rakshak Aushdhalaya rose 23.53% to Rs 0.21 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.17 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 57.32% to Rs 2.47 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.57 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.2.471.5717.0016.560.310.240.210.170.210.17

