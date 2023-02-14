JUST IN
Nutech Global standalone net profit declines 66.67% in the December 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 113.36% to Rs 9.26 crore

Net profit of Nutech Global declined 66.67% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 113.36% to Rs 9.26 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 4.34 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales9.264.34 113 OPM %4.106.45 -PBDT0.110.15 -27 PBT0.020.06 -67 NP0.020.06 -67

First Published: Tue, February 14 2023. 07:34 IST

