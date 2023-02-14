Nutech Global standalone net profit declines 66.67% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 113.36% to Rs 9.26 crore

Net profit of Nutech Global declined 66.67% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 113.36% to Rs 9.26 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 4.34 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.9.264.344.106.450.110.150.020.060.020.06

