Dev Information Technology wins contract worth Rs 4 cr from Central Govt.

Dev Information Technology bagged an order from Central Government of India (Ministry of Finance) Office, worth approximately Rs 4 crore, for delivering of Database Management System Software.
The deal is expected to be executed within a period of 2 months.
Shares of Dev Information Technology advanced 3.75% to close at Rs 141.15 on BSE. Dev Information Technology delivers digital transformation and end-to-end information technology services.
