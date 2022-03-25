Volumes soar at Container Corporation Of India Ltd counter

Container Corporation Of India Ltd clocked volume of 114.42 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 11.32 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 10.11 lakh shares

Poly Medicure Ltd, Inox Leisure Ltd, Muthoot Finance Ltd, HEG Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 25 March 2022.

Container Corporation Of India Ltd clocked volume of 114.42 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 11.32 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 10.11 lakh shares. The stock gained 12.15% to Rs.697.00. Volumes stood at 14.2 lakh shares in the last session.

Poly Medicure Ltd registered volume of 3.87 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 7.55 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 51233 shares. The stock rose 2.44% to Rs.851.00. Volumes stood at 20341 shares in the last session.

Inox Leisure Ltd witnessed volume of 60.89 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 5.06 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 12.04 lakh shares. The stock increased 8.38% to Rs.479.80. Volumes stood at 10.01 lakh shares in the last session.

Muthoot Finance Ltd recorded volume of 32.88 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 4.6 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 7.15 lakh shares. The stock lost 3.02% to Rs.1,310.00. Volumes stood at 3.82 lakh shares in the last session.

HEG Ltd notched up volume of 16.01 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 4.34 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3.69 lakh shares. The stock rose 7.32% to Rs.1,409.25. Volumes stood at 3.66 lakh shares in the last session.

