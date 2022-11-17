Developed countries of the world are keen to do free trade agreements with India: Piyush Goyal

Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution and Textiles, Shri Piyush Goyal said 'Scale' and 'Speed' will make a difference to India's growth story. Addressing Consumer Electronics and Appliances Manufacturers Association (CEAMA) 43rd Annual Function ACE Dialogues 2022 in New Delhi, the Minister appreciated the Industry for their passion and commitment to contribute to India's growth story, and taking it towards the path of self-reliant and self confident Economy. He particularly lauded the LED manufacturers for their contribution in India's LED success. He said that the entire nation adopted LED, and highlighted that India was able to roll out LED bulbs to the length and breadth of the country in just four years. Addressing the gathering he said India with 1.4 billion people today provides the largest market opportunity available anywhere in the world. This is the calling card, Goyal said, because of which world wants to engage with India today. They recognise that India offers a huge opportunity in terms of market.

Goyal highlighted that developed countries of the world are now keen to do free trade agreements or comprehensive economic partnerships with India. India's vibrant startup ecosystem and innovation is attracting the world to come and set up operations in India. He informed that FTA negotiations are underway with UK, Canada, EU, Israel and one more important FTA will be launched next week (With GCC). He complimented industry for their bold leadership on negotiating on an equal basis while dealing with the developed nations. This shows the courage of conviction of Industry in their ability to compete with the best, he added.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)