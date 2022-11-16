India's G20 Presidency Will Be Inclusive, Ambitious, Decisive, And Action-Oriented

Prime Minister Narendra Modi stated today that India is taking charge of the G-20 at a time when the world is simultaneously grappling with geopolitical tensions, economic slowdown, rising food and energy prices, and the long-term ill-effects of the pandemic. At such a time, the world is looking at the G-20 with hope. He assured that India's G-20 presidency will be inclusive, ambitious, decisive, and action-oriented. The sense of ownership over natural resources is giving rise to conflict today, and has become the main cause of the plight of the environment.

For the safe future of the planet, the sense of trusteeship is the solution. LiFE i.e. 'Lifestyle for Environment' campaign can make a big contribution to this. Its purpose is to make sustainable lifestyles a mass movement. The need today is that the benefits of development are universal and all-inclusive.

