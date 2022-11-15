India's October trade deficit widens to $27 bln

India's overall exports (merchandise and services combined) in October 2022 are estimated to be $58.36 billion, exhibiting a growth of 4.03% over the same period last year. Overall imports in October 2022 are estimated to be $73 billion, displaying a growth of 11.82% over the same period last year.

India's merchandise trade deficit widened to $26.91 billion last month. Merchandise exports in October 2022 were $29.78 billion, down 17% as against $35.73 billion in October 2021. Merchandise imports in October 2022 were $56.69 billion, up 5.69% compared with $53.64 billion in October 2021.

The estimated value of services export for October 2022 is $28.58 billion, as compared to $20.37 billion in October 2021. The estimated value of services import for October 2022 is $16.30 billion as compared to $11.64 billion in October 2021.

India's overall exports (merchandise and services combined) in April-October 2022 are estimated to be $444.74 billion, a growth of 19.56% over the same period last year. Overall imports in April-October 2022 are estimated to be $543.26 billion, a rise of 33.80% over the same period last year.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)