JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Economy » News

Tembo Global Industries reports consolidated net profit of Rs 1.72 crore in the September 2022 quarter

Bharat Electronics signs MoU with Profense LLC, US
Business Standard

India's October trade deficit widens to $27 bln

Capital Market 

India's overall exports (merchandise and services combined) in October 2022 are estimated to be $58.36 billion, exhibiting a growth of 4.03% over the same period last year. Overall imports in October 2022 are estimated to be $73 billion, displaying a growth of 11.82% over the same period last year.

India's merchandise trade deficit widened to $26.91 billion last month. Merchandise exports in October 2022 were $29.78 billion, down 17% as against $35.73 billion in October 2021. Merchandise imports in October 2022 were $56.69 billion, up 5.69% compared with $53.64 billion in October 2021.

The estimated value of services export for October 2022 is $28.58 billion, as compared to $20.37 billion in October 2021. The estimated value of services import for October 2022 is $16.30 billion as compared to $11.64 billion in October 2021.

India's overall exports (merchandise and services combined) in April-October 2022 are estimated to be $444.74 billion, a growth of 19.56% over the same period last year. Overall imports in April-October 2022 are estimated to be $543.26 billion, a rise of 33.80% over the same period last year.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Tue, November 15 2022. 18:09 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU