DFM Foods net loss widens in Q3 FY23

DFM Foods reported a net loss of Rs 7.38 crore in Q3 FY23 as compared with net loss of Rs 5.07 crore in Q3 FY22.

Revenue from operations fell 3% year on year to Rs 150.61 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2022.

During the quarter, the company reported pre-tax loss of Rs 9.89 crore as against pre-tax loss of Rs 6.68 crore in corresponding quarter last year.

Total expense fell by 1.18% to Rs 161.43 crore in Q3 FY23 as compared with Rs 163.36 crore in Q3 FY22. Cost of material consumed stood at Rs 85.38 crore (down 15.5% YoY) while employee benefit expense was at Rs 18.05 crore (up 8.3% YoY) and finance cost stood at Rs 2.18 crore (up 4.8% YoY).

DFM Foods is engaged in manufacturing and sale of snack foods.

The scrip declined 0.50% to settle at Rs 457.40 on Friday, 10 February 2023.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)