Dhampur Sugar declines after weak Q4 outcome

Dhampur Sugar Mills fell 1.14% to Rs 207.75 after the company's consolidated net profit fell 12.1% to Rs 91.44 crore on 0.9% decline in net sales to Rs 1,056.95 crore in Q4 FY21 over Q4 FY20.

During the quarter, the company has acquired 10,000 equity shares of RMSD Enterprises (constituting 100% of paid up share capital of the RMSD Enterprises) and which became a wholly-owned subsidiary of the company.

Dhampur Sugar Mills is engaged mainly in the manufacturing and selling of sugar, chemicals, ethanol and co-generation and sale of power.

