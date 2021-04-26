Energy shares gain

Energy stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Energy index rising 102.96 points or 1.7% at 6156.43 at 09:49 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Energy index, Confidence Petroleum India Ltd (up 8.07%), Gujarat Gas Ltd (up 3.03%),Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd (up 2.29%),Goa Carbon Ltd (up 2.01%),Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd (up 2%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Reliance Industries Ltd (up 1.95%), Selan Explorations Technology Ltd (up 1.69%), Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation Ltd (up 1.3%), Hindustan Oil Exploration Company Ltd (up 1.01%), and Coal India Ltd (up 0.95%).

On the other hand, Petronet LNG Ltd (down 0.68%), Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (down 0.43%), and Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (down 0.08%) moved lower.

At 09:49 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 665.2 or 1.39% at 48543.65.

The Nifty 50 index was up 178.85 points or 1.25% at 14520.2.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 207.33 points or 0.99% at 21212.34.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 59.68 points or 0.87% at 6890.12.

On BSE,1679 shares were trading in green, 599 were trading in red and 127 were unchanged.

