Financials stocks rise

Financials stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Finance index increasing 115.68 points or 1.63% at 7211.92 at 09:49 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Finance index, SREI Infrastructure Finance Ltd (up 19.9%), ICICI Bank Ltd (up 4.35%),Computer Age Management Services Ltd (up 3.88%),Shriram City Union Finance Ltd (up 2.73%),Bajaj Finance Ltd (up 2.66%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Balmer Lawrie Investment Ltd (up 2.64%), Axis Bank Ltd (up 2.63%), State Bank of India (up 2.6%), ICICI Securities Ltd (up 2.44%), and Max India Ltd (up 2.23%).

On the other hand, Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Ltd (down 8.33%), Shriram Transport Finance Company Ltd (down 1.74%), and L&T Finance Holdings Ltd (down 1.67%) turned lower.

At 09:49 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 665.2 or 1.39% at 48543.65.

The Nifty 50 index was up 178.85 points or 1.25% at 14520.2.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 207.33 points or 0.99% at 21212.34.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 59.68 points or 0.87% at 6890.12.

On BSE,1679 shares were trading in green, 599 were trading in red and 127 were unchanged.

