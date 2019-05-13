Dhanlaxmi Bank change in directorate

-
On 10 May 2019Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, Dhanlaxmi Bank announced that the term of office of N. Sara Rajendra Kumar, nominated by RBI as Additional Director on the Board of the Bank for 2 years with effect from 11 May 2007, has come to an end on 10 May 2019.
