Dhanlaxmi Bank change in directorate

On 10 May 2019

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, Dhanlaxmi Bank announced that the term of office of N. Sara Rajendra Kumar, nominated by RBI as Additional Director on the Board of the Bank for 2 years with effect from 11 May 2007, has come to an end on 10 May 2019.

First Published: Mon, May 13 2019. 14:06 IST

