Caplin Point Labs receives Colombia's INVIMA approval in Puducherry

On 13 May 2019Caplin Point Laboratories announced that the Company has received Colombia's INVIMA approval for its small volume sterile injectable division at Puducherry. The site inspection of Unit-1 was completed on May 10th and found compliant as per INVIMA's norms of Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) and Good Laboratory Practices (GLP). The facility is capable of manufacturing liquid injectables in Vials, Ampoules, Lyophilized Vials and Pre-Filled Syringes, amongst other dosage forms. Commenting on the approval, Mr.C. C. Paarthipan, Chairman, Caplin Point Laboratories Limited said "Colombia is part of our expansion plans into the larger markets of Latin America. It also happens to be first approval from Unit-1 site at Puducherry. We'll be focusing on niche opportunities in lnjectables in these newer geographies." Unit-1 site currently caters to Emerging Markets of Latin America and Africa with a variety of dosage forms such as tablets, capsules, softgel capsules, suppositories, liquid orals and topicals.
