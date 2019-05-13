Certificate under Clause 47 of the Listing Agreement

The Secretaries, Ujjwal Sharma & Co., announced that they have examined all Share Transfer Deeds, Memorandum of Transfers, Registers, files and other documents relating to maintained by Alankit Assignments Ltd., pertaining to transfer of equity shares of the for the period from 1st October 2018 to 31 March 2019 for the purpose of issuing a Certificate under Clause 47(C) of the Listing Agreement entered into by, Wisec Global with BSE and based on the information provided by the Company, it is hereby certified that the Share/ Certificates relating to the transfer of Shares/Debentures received during the period from 1st October 2018 to 31st March 2019, as entered in the Memorandum of Transfers have been issued within 15 days of the date of lodgement for transfer, sub-division, consolidation, renewal, exchange or endorsement of calls/allotment monies from respective date of lodgement of each deed excepting those rejected on technical grounds.

