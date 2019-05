Genus Power Infrastructures appoints an Additional Director

W.e.f. 11 May 2019

has been appointed as an on the Board of s Power Infrastructures in the capacity of with effect from 11 May 2019, to hold office till the conclusion of the next Annual Meeting and subject to the approval of the members in the ensuing Meeting, for appointment as an to hold office for a term upto five consecutive years.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)