Genus Power Infrastructures appoints an Additional Director

W.e.f. 11 May 2019Mansi Kothari has been appointed as an Additional Director on the Board of s Power Infrastructures in the capacity of independent Woman Director with effect from 11 May 2019, to hold office till the conclusion of the next Annual General Meeting and subject to the approval of the members in the ensuing General Meeting, for appointment as an Independent Woman Director to hold office for a term upto five consecutive years.
