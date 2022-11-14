Dhanlaxmi Cotex standalone net profit declines 74.68% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 65.05% to Rs 10.58 crore

Net profit of Dhanlaxmi Cotex declined 74.68% to Rs 0.39 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.54 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 65.05% to Rs 10.58 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 6.41 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.10.586.41010.920.521.680.491.670.391.54

