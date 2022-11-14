M Lakhamsi Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.14 crore in the September 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales rise 59533.33% to Rs 17.89 croreNet loss of M Lakhamsi Industries reported to Rs 0.14 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net profit of Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 59533.33% to Rs 17.89 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales17.890.03 59533 OPM %-2.9666.67 -PBDT-0.110.02 PL PBT-0.140.02 PL NP-0.140.02 PL
