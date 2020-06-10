Dhanuka Agritech gains after good Q4 show

Dhanuka Agritech jumped 6.23% to Rs 635.10 after consolidated net profit jumped 45.8% to Rs 39 crore on 18.1% rise in net sales to Rs 227.57 crore in Q4 March 2020 over Q4 March 2019.

Profit before tax (PBT) increased 39.4% to Rs 50.32 crore in Q4 FY20 from Rs 36.10 crore in Q4 FY19.

Total expenditure stood at Rs 181.80 crore (up 13.8% year-on-year), interest payments were at Rs 0.39 crore (up 18.2% YoY) and depreciation costs came in at Rs 3.74 crore (up 22.6% YoY) in the fourth quarter.

Current tax expenses jumped 30% to Rs 12.84 crore during the quarter from Rs 9.88 crore in the same period last year.

Consolidated net profit rose 25.6% to Rs 141.35 crore on 11.4% increase in net sales to Rs 1,120.07 crore in the year ended March 2020 (FY20) over the year ended March 2019 (FY19). PBT stood at Rs 180.53 crore in FY20, up by 17.3% from Rs 153.96 crore in FY19.

Dhanuka Agritech manufactures insecticides, pesticides and other chemicals. The company has technical tie-ups with 4 American and 6 Japanese companies.

