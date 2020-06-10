Volumes soar at Parag Milk Foods Ltd counter

Parag Milk Foods Ltd clocked volume of 30.15 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 12.6 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.39 lakh shares

Shilpa Medicare Ltd, Solar Industries India Ltd, India Tourism Development Corporation Ltd, Caplin Point Laboratories Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 10 June 2020.

Parag Milk Foods Ltd clocked volume of 30.15 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 12.6 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.39 lakh shares. The stock gained 9.98% to Rs.96.95. Volumes stood at 3.12 lakh shares in the last session.

Shilpa Medicare Ltd recorded volume of 9.55 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 8.85 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.08 lakh shares. The stock gained 3.31% to Rs.556.95. Volumes stood at 3.77 lakh shares in the last session.

Solar Industries India Ltd recorded volume of 1.66 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 6.97 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 23780 shares. The stock gained 4.41% to Rs.977.00. Volumes stood at 48887 shares in the last session.

India Tourism Development Corporation Ltd notched up volume of 4.13 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 6.52 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 63352 shares. The stock slipped 2.74% to Rs.220.40. Volumes stood at 76782 shares in the last session.

Caplin Point Laboratories Ltd recorded volume of 5.4 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 5.12 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.05 lakh shares. The stock gained 12.99% to Rs.369.70. Volumes stood at 88958 shares in the last session.

