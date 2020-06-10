Consumer Durables shares fall

Consumer Durables stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE Consumer Durables index falling 131.77 points or 0.64% at 20486.21 at 13:53 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Consumer Durables index, V I P Industries Ltd (up 2.35%), Crompton Greaves Consumer Electrical Ltd (up 1.28%), Titan Company Ltd (up 1.25%), Symphony Ltd (up 1.16%), TTK Prestige Ltd (up 0.87%), and Orient Electric Ltd (up 0.44%), were the top losers.

On the other hand, Blue Star Ltd (up 1.27%), Whirlpool of India Ltd (up 1.09%), and Rajesh Exports Ltd (up 0.92%) moved up.

At 13:53 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 229.76 or 0.68% at 34186.45.

The Nifty 50 index was up 61.45 points or 0.61% at 10108.1.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 98.26 points or 0.83% at 11944.31.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 36.39 points or 0.88% at 4171.51.

On BSE,1378 shares were trading in green, 1012 were trading in red and 149 were unchanged.

