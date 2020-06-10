Auto stocks edge lower

Auto stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE Auto index decreasing 69.16 points or 0.47% at 14803.25 at 13:53 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Auto index, Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd (down 3.99%), Hero MotoCorp Ltd (down 3.35%),Bosch Ltd (down 2.77%),TVS Motor Company Ltd (down 2.16%),Bajaj Auto Ltd (down 0.76%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd (down 0.49%), MRF Ltd (down 0.44%), Tata Motors Ltd (down 0.31%), Exide Industries Ltd (down 0.09%), and Cummins India Ltd (down 0.06%).

On the other hand, Ashok Leyland Ltd (up 4.24%), Balkrishna Industries Ltd (up 2.58%), and Eicher Motors Ltd (up 0.78%) turned up.

At 13:53 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 229.76 or 0.68% at 34186.45.

The Nifty 50 index was up 61.45 points or 0.61% at 10108.1.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 98.26 points or 0.83% at 11944.31.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 36.39 points or 0.88% at 4171.51.

On BSE,1378 shares were trading in green, 1012 were trading in red and 149 were unchanged.

