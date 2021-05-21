Dhanuka Agritech rises after Q4 PAT jumps 24% YoY

-
Dhanuka Agritech gained 1.28% to Rs 914 after the company's consolidated net profit surged 24.7% to Rs 48.64 crore in Q4 FY21 as against Rs 39 crore posted in Q4 FY20.Revenue from operations increased 21% to Rs 275.56 crore in Q4 FY21 over Q4 FY20. Profit before tax jumped 34.25% to Rs 67.55 crore in Q4 FY21 compared with Rs 50.31 crore in Q4 FY20.
The agrochemical maker recorded a 49% jump in net profit to Rs 210.56 crore for the year ended March 2021 (FY21) as against Rs 141.34 crore in the year ended March 2020 (FY20). Revenue from operations rose 23.8% to Rs 1387.46 crore in FY21 over FY20.
Meanwhile, the board has declared a final dividend of Rs 2 per equity share for the financial year ended 2020-21.
Dhanuka Agritech is an agrochemical company. The company has three manufacturing facilities in Rajasthan, Gujarat and J&K with quality testing facilities. The R&D center is located at Gurgaon.
