Volumes spurt at JK Lakshmi Cement Ltd counter

Responsive Industries Ltd, Torrent Power Ltd, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd, Lux Industries Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 21 May 2021.

JK Lakshmi Cement Ltd notched up volume of 63.72 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 10.36 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 6.15 lakh shares. The stock rose 6.69% to Rs.496.95. Volumes stood at 15.39 lakh shares in the last session.

Responsive Industries Ltd saw volume of 2.35 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 8.6 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 27317 shares. The stock increased 1.77% to Rs.163.75. Volumes stood at 32492 shares in the last session.

Torrent Power Ltd clocked volume of 131.57 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 8.26 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 15.93 lakh shares. The stock gained 6.55% to Rs.458.95. Volumes stood at 10.93 lakh shares in the last session.

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd recorded volume of 27.82 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 6.56 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 4.24 lakh shares. The stock gained 8.29% to Rs.809.45. Volumes stood at 5 lakh shares in the last session.

Lux Industries Ltd saw volume of 3.95 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 6.31 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 62665 shares. The stock increased 0.45% to Rs.2,066.85. Volumes stood at 44626 shares in the last session.

