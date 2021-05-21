Mangalam Drugs and Organics Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Expleo Solutions Ltd, The Investment Trust of India Ltd, Rane (Madras) Ltd and Rana Sugars Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 21 May 2021.

Expleo Solutions Ltd, The Investment Trust of India Ltd, Rane (Madras) Ltd and Rana Sugars Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 21 May 2021.

Mangalam Drugs and Organics Ltd crashed 8.31% to Rs 137.3 at 14:34 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 79160 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 46139 shares in the past one month.

Expleo Solutions Ltd tumbled 7.80% to Rs 645.5. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 9351 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8282 shares in the past one month.

The Investment Trust of India Ltd lost 7.51% to Rs 113.85. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 31379 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6739 shares in the past one month.

Rane (Madras) Ltd shed 7.38% to Rs 355. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 23765 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3277 shares in the past one month.

Rana Sugars Ltd corrected 6.86% to Rs 14.4. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 4.65 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8.12 lakh shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)