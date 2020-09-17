Dhanuka Agritech spurts on fixing record date for buyback

Dhanuka Agritech surged 8.29% to Rs 832 after the company's board fixed 28 September 2020, as the record date to determine shareholders eligible to participate in share buyback.

In July, the board approved buyback of upto 10 lakh equity shares at a final buyback price of Rs 1,000 each for an aggregate amount not exceeding Rs 100 crore.

Dhanuka Agritech manufactures insecticides, pesticides and other chemicals. The company has technical tie-ups with 4 American and 6 Japanese companies.

The company's consolidated net profit surged 252.80% to Rs 51.79 crore on 70.7% jump in net sales to Rs 373.85 crore in Q1 June 2020 over Q1 June 2019.

In the past six months, the stock has surged 157.38% while the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex has added 28.10% during the same period.

