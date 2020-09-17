Healthcare stocks rise

Healthcare stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Healthcare index increasing 59.2 points or 0.3% at 19683.3 at 09:54 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Healthcare index, J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd (up 6.89%), Aster DM Healthcare Ltd (up 3.87%),Panacea Biotec Ltd (up 3.64%),Lincoln Pharmaceuticals Ltd (up 3.09%),Strides Pharma Science Ltd (up 3.06%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Marksans Pharma Ltd (up 2.94%), Suven Pharmaceuticals Ltd (up 2.66%), Neuland Laboratories Ltd (up 2.63%), Metropolis Healthcare Ltd (up 2.36%), and Laurus Labs Ltd (up 2.23%).

On the other hand, Opto Circuits (India) Ltd (down 4.93%), Caplin Point Laboratories Ltd (down 1.29%), and Aurobindo Pharma Ltd (down 1.08%) turned lower.

At 09:54 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 108.89 or 0.28% at 39193.96.

The Nifty 50 index was down 30.55 points or 0.26% at 11574.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 15.26 points or 0.1% at 15446.16.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 3.95 points or 0.08% at 5109.88.

On BSE,910 shares were trading in green, 930 were trading in red and 110 were unchanged.

