J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd Surges 4.41%

J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd gained 4.41% today to trade at Rs 1012.3. The S&P BSE Healthcare index is up 0.29% to quote at 19680.52. The index is up 3.08 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Suven Pharmaceuticals Ltd increased 3.22% and Neuland Laboratories Ltd added 3.08% on the day. The S&P BSE Healthcare index went up 52.77 % over last one year compared to the 6.88% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

On the BSE, 16754 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 30195 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 1017.7 on 17 Sep 2020. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 321.7 on 24 Oct 2019.

