Energy stocks edge higher

Energy stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE Energy index increasing 11.22 points or 0.17% at 6694.39 at 09:54 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Energy index, Oil India Ltd (up 1.33%), Selan Explorations Technology Ltd (up 1.18%),Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (up 0.97%),Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals Ltd (up 0.85%),Coal India Ltd (up 0.81%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (up 0.71%), Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd (up 0.68%), Gujarat Gas Ltd (up 0.49%), Castrol India Ltd (up 0.34%), and Aban Offshore Ltd (up 0.2%).

On the other hand, Aegis Logistics Ltd (down 3.74%), Gulf Oil Lubricants India Ltd (down 1.72%), and Confidence Petroleum India Ltd (down 1.2%) turned lower.

At 09:54 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 108.89 or 0.28% at 39193.96.

The Nifty 50 index was down 30.55 points or 0.26% at 11574.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 15.26 points or 0.1% at 15446.16.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 3.95 points or 0.08% at 5109.88.

On BSE,910 shares were trading in green, 930 were trading in red and 110 were unchanged.

First Published: Thu, September 17 2020. 10:00 IST

