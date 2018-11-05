Dhanvarsha Finvest stock options granted to employees

-
ALSO READ
Bangladesh DSE sells stake to Chinese consortium; rejects India's offer
Federal Bank Q1 profit rises 25 pc to Rs 263 cr
Federal-Mogul Goetze (India) standalone net profit rises 13.32% in the June 2018 quarter
Federal Bank reports Rs 266 cr net profit in Q2
Federal-Mogul Goetze (India) standalone net profit declines 6.96% in the March 2018 quarter
-
Of Rs 30 per shareDhanvarsha Finvest announced that its Board of directors have granted 1117710 stock options converted to equity shares of the company upon exercise of ESOP Scheme 2018. The main terms subject to grant are disclosed below: 1. exercise price Rs 30 per share and 2. Four years- 10%-20%-30%-40% of the total stock options granted to each employee, at the end of each year respectively from the date of grant.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU