JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

KPIT Tech & Udacity forge partnership for upskilling talent in vehicle engg.
Business Standard

Ratnamani Metals & Tubes unclaimed shares transferred to demat account of IEPF

Capital Market 

On 05 November 2018

Ratnamani Metals announced that the company transferred 9725 equity shares having FV of Rs 2 each, having 29 folios, subject to of which dividend remained claimed by the shareholders for a period of 7 consecutive years for the FY 2010-11 to demat account of Investor Education and Protection Fund (IEPF) authority held with CDSL.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, November 05 2018. 12:12 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements