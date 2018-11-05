Ratnamani Metals & Tubes unclaimed shares transferred to demat account of IEPF

On 05 November 2018Ratnamani Metals announced that the company transferred 9725 equity shares having FV of Rs 2 each, having 29 folios, subject to of which dividend remained claimed by the shareholders for a period of 7 consecutive years for the FY 2010-11 to demat account of Investor Education and Protection Fund (IEPF) authority held with CDSL.
