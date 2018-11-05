JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

ONGC slips after Q2 numbers
Business Standard

Suven Life Sciences presents clinical data at Neuroscience 2018.

Capital Market 

W.e.f. 04 November 2018

Suven Life Sciences announced that the company is participating and presenting positive Pre-clinical and Phase-1 clinical data of several advanced molecules from heir portfolio of new chemical entities (NCEs) and the status of Phase 2 clinical trial of their lead compound SUVN-502 at Neuroscience 2018, organized by Society for Neuroscience being held at San Diego, USA during 4 to 7 November 2018. Suven Life Science is a biopharma company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing novel pharmaceutical products, which are first in CNS therapies using GPCR targets. Suven has 4 clinical stage compounds, a Phase 2 undergoing SUVN-502, Phase 2 ready SUVN-G3031, and Phase1 completed SUVN-D4010 and SUVN-911.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, November 05 2018. 11:18 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements