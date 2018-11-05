Suven Life Sciences presents clinical data at Neuroscience 2018.

W.e.f. 04 November 2018Suven Life Sciences announced that the company is participating and presenting positive Pre-clinical and Phase-1 clinical data of several advanced molecules from heir portfolio of new chemical entities (NCEs) and the status of Phase 2 clinical trial of their lead compound SUVN-502 at Neuroscience 2018, organized by Society for Neuroscience being held at San Diego, USA during 4 to 7 November 2018. Suven Life Science is a biopharma company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing novel pharmaceutical products, which are first in CNS therapies using GPCR targets. Suven has 4 clinical stage compounds, a Phase 2 undergoing SUVN-502, Phase 2 ready SUVN-G3031, and Phase1 completed SUVN-D4010 and SUVN-911.
