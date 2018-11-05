KPIT Tech & Udacity forge partnership for upskilling talent in vehicle engg.

-
ALSO READ
KPIT Technologies wins the 'Oracle Excellence Award' - 'SCM Cloud Partner of the Year'
KPIT Technologies to hold board meeting
KPIT Technologies bags two manufacturing leadership awards
KPIT Technologies standalone net profit rises 46.80% in the September 2018 quarter
KPIT Technologies consolidated net profit rises 36.84% in the September 2018 quarter
-
W.e.f 05 November 2018KPIT Technologies and Udacity, the Silicon Valley- based lifelong learning platform, are partnering to upskill and build engineering talent ecosystem for autonomous technology, including self-driving cars and autonomous flight. KPIT and Udacity have forged a strategic partnership that will have KPITinvest in upskilling employees resulting in industry recognized certification. The company has further announced launching a program for several scholarships for Self-Driving Car Engineering Nanodegree program from Udacity.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU