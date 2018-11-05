JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

UCO Bank leads gainers in 'A' group
Business Standard

KPIT Tech & Udacity forge partnership for upskilling talent in vehicle engg.

Capital Market 

W.e.f 05 November 2018

KPIT Technologies and Udacity, the Silicon Valley- based lifelong learning platform, are partnering to upskill and build engineering talent ecosystem for autonomous technology, including self-driving cars and autonomous flight. KPIT and Udacity have forged a strategic partnership that will have KPITinvest in upskilling employees resulting in industry recognized certification. The company has further announced launching a program for several scholarships for Self-Driving Car Engineering Nanodegree program from Udacity.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, November 05 2018. 12:02 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements