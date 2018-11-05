Sterling Guaranty & Fin appoints Company Secretary, KMP & Compliance Officer

-
W.e.f. 01 October 2018Richa Sharma has been appointed as the Company Secretary and Key Managerial Personnel on the Board of Sterling Guaranty & Finance with effect from 01 October 2018. Further, She will also be the Compliance Officer of the company with effect from the Said Date.
