Sterling Guaranty & Fin appoints Company Secretary, KMP & Compliance Officer

W.e.f. 01 October 2018

Richa Sharma has been appointed as the Company Secretary and Key Managerial Personnel on the Board of Sterling Guaranty & Finance with effect from 01 October 2018. Further, She will also be the Compliance Officer of the company with effect from the Said Date.

First Published: Mon, November 05 2018. 12:31 IST

