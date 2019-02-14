JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Japan Nikkei falls on profit booking
Business Standard

Dharani Sugars & Chemicals reports standalone net loss of Rs 37.13 crore in the December 2018 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 73.91% to Rs 30.45 crore

Net Loss of Dharani Sugars & Chemicals reported to Rs 37.13 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against net loss of Rs 22.57 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 73.91% to Rs 30.45 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 116.73 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales30.45116.73 -74 OPM %-33.20-1.52 -PBDT-28.82-18.27 -58 PBT-34.48-22.64 -52 NP-37.13-22.57 -65

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, February 14 2019. 17:18 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements