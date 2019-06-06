DHFL in focus after credit ratings downgrade

(DHFL) will be watched. ICRA, CRISIL, (CARE) and Brickwork Ratings (Brickwork) have downgraded credit ratings on commercial papers of DHFL to 'D' (Default) owing to liquidity concerns.

DHFL clarified to the bourses on 5 June 2019, that the action by the rating agencies is extremely surprising as the company has been making & continues to make substantial efforts in ensuring no defaults on any bonds, repayment of its financial obligations. These actions are unwarranted and the company is seeking clarification on the rationale that predicts DHFL's inability to service pay‐outs on the due dates. Such speculative rating rationale is not adequate.

Since September 2018, DHFL has repaid close to Rs 40,000 crore of financial obligation. To ensure adequate liquidity to meet the repayments, DHFL also sold its strategic including Aadhar, Avanse and DHFL The company is committed towards ensuring repayment of all its obligations as well as on-boarding the strategic partner for its business, DHFL added.

will be watched. (JLR) and have announced collaboration to develop next generation The collaboration seeks to advance development of to support transition to (Autonomous, Connected, Electric, Shared) ACES.

announced that it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire (ITI), a global digital engineering and company. ITI is a world in Computer Aided Design (CAD) and

will be watched. With reference to clarification with respect to news article titled, " slips 5% after detailed USFDA observations to unit 3", clarified that the (USFDA) had conducted an inspection at the company's Unit III, a located at Bachupally, from 13 May 2019 to 24 May 2019. In this regard, the company has received a ''Form 483'' with ten observations. None of the observations are repetitive and are more procedural in nature. The company will be responding to the USFDA within the stipulated time. The Form 483 will not have an impact on existing business of this facility.

Lupin announced completion of Good Manufacturing Practices inspection of the company's (Unit 2), by the Pharmaceutical and Medical Devices Agency, The inspection was conducted between 14 to 17 May 2019.

announced its submission of an Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) with Para IV certification with US (USFDA) for the generic version of tablets for oral suspension. tablets are sold by Actelion Pharmaceuticals US, Inc. (acquired by Johnson & Johnson), under the brand NATCO believes that its ANDA is possibly the sole first-to-file based on the filing date. The ANDA may be eligible for 180 days of marketing exclusivity at the time of potential launch of the product. is indicated for the treatment of As per annual report, for the year ending 2018, had registered sales of approx. $268 million in the US market, and the 32 mg is one strength that is indicated for pediatric patients.

announced that the USFDA had concluded inspection at the company's in Verna, (Plant II) from 27 May 2019 to 4 June 2019, issuing 4 observations. These observations are procedural in nature, not pertaining to data integrity. The company will submit its responses shortly.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)