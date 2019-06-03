Auto shares in focus after monthly sales data

reported 22% decline in total vehicle sales to 1.34 lakh units in May 2019 over May 2018. Total domestic passenger vehicle sales declined 25.1% to 1.21 lakh units. Total export sales fell by 2.4% to 9089 units. The announcement was made on Saturday, 1 June 2019.

Commercial and Passenger Vehicles Business sales in the domestic market in May 2019 were reported at 40,155 units, a drop of 26%, as against 54,290 units sold in May 2018, as market sentiments continued to be muted. The announcement was made on Saturday, 1 June 2019.

(M&M) reported a 3% decline in total vehicle sales to 45,421 units in May 2019 over May 2018. Total domestic sales declined 2% to 43,056 units in May 2019 over May 2018. Total exports declined 22% to 2,365 units in May 2019 over May 2018. The announcement was made on Saturday, 1 June 2019.

Further, M&M's Farm Equipment Sector (FES), reported a 16% decline in total sales to 24,704 units in May 2019 over May 2018. Total domestic sales declined 17% to 23,539 units in May 2019 over May 2018. Total exports increased 3% to 1,165 units in May 2019 over May 2018.

said that its unlisted material subsidiary, VE Commercial Vehicles, reported a 19.7% decline in the total vehicle sales to 4,801 units in May 2019 over May 2018. The announcement was made on Saturday, 1 June 2019.

Escorts announced an 18% fall in the total tractor sales to 6,827 units in May 2019 over May 2018. The total domestic tractor sales declined 19.8% to 6,488 units. The total exports were up by 42.4% to 339 units. The announcement was made on Saturday, 1 June 2019.

reported a 17.1% increase in total sales to 1,689 units in May 2019 over May 2018. The announcement was made on Saturday, 1 June 2019.

announced that its board approved a proposal to buyback fully paid-up equity shares for an amount not exceeding Rs 100 crore. The maximum buyback price is Rs 306 per share. The announcement was made on Saturday, 1 June 2019.

Cement said that it is proposing to issue unsecured redeemable non-convertible debentures (NCDs) amounting to Rs 250 crore on private placement basis. The tenure of the NCD is 5 years. The deemed date of allotment is 4 June 2019 and date of maturity is 4 June 2024. Interest offered for the NCD is 7.64% per annum. The announcement was made after market hours on Friday, 31 May 2019.

NTPC announced that Unit 1 of 800 MW of Super Thermal Power Station (2 x 800 MW) has been declared on commercial operation on 1 June 2019. With this, the commercial capacity of Super Thermal Power Station, NTPC and has become 800 MW, 46525 MW and 54326 MW respectively. The announcement was made on Saturday, 1 June 2019.

Dilip Buildcon announced that it has executed the engineering procurement construction (EPC) agreement with the of lndia for Saoner-Dhapewada-Kalmeshwar-Gondkhairi, NH-547E, Package ll on mode in The project cost is Rs 480.06 crore. The completion period is 24 months. The announcement was made on Saturday, 1 June 2019.

announced that credit rating agency has reaffirmed the long term credit rating of its non-convertible debentures and Tier-II bonds program to [ICRA] AA+. The outlook is revised from Stable to Negative. The announcement was made on Saturday, 1 June 2019.

Alkalies and Chemicals announced that out of 20 MW solar power plants at Charanka in Gujarat, 7.5 MW installations have been commissioned on 31 May 2019. The announcement was made on Saturday, 1 June 2019.

