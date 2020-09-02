Dhunseri Ventures standalone net profit rises 97.08% in the June 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Balaxi Ventures consolidated net profit rises 744.66% in the June 2020 quarter
Terrascope Ventures standalone net profit declines 90.63% in the March 2020 quarter
Morgan Ventures reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.92 crore in the June 2020 quarter
Reliable Ventures India standalone net profit declines 71.19% in the March 2020 quarter
Mphasis consolidated net profit rises 3.94% in the June 2020 quarter
-
Sales rise 178.13% to Rs 15.13 croreNet profit of Dhunseri Ventures rose 97.08% to Rs 14.19 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 7.20 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 178.13% to Rs 15.13 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 5.44 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales15.135.44 178 OPM %88.7653.13 -PBDT19.249.29 107 PBT18.789.13 106 NP14.197.20 97
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU