Dhunseri Ventures standalone net profit rises 97.08% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales rise 178.13% to Rs 15.13 crore

Net profit of Dhunseri Ventures rose 97.08% to Rs 14.19 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 7.20 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 178.13% to Rs 15.13 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 5.44 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.15.135.4488.7653.1319.249.2918.789.1314.197.20

