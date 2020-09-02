JUST IN
Jubilant Foodworks reports standalone net loss of Rs 72.63 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 59.55% to Rs 380.28 crore

Net loss of Jubilant Foodworks reported to Rs 72.63 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 74.78 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 59.55% to Rs 380.28 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 940.09 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales380.28940.09 -60 OPM %6.3323.30 -PBDT-5.13194.83 PL PBT-95.93114.06 PL NP-72.6374.78 PL

Wed, September 02 2020. 16:09 IST

