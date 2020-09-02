JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Zydus Cadila receives USFDA approval for Cisatracurium Besylate Injection
Business Standard

AVT Natural Products consolidated net profit rises 50.67% in the June 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 40.34% to Rs 104.51 crore

Net profit of AVT Natural Products rose 50.67% to Rs 7.82 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 5.19 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 40.34% to Rs 104.51 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 74.47 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales104.5174.47 40 OPM %13.8912.62 -PBDT14.198.77 62 PBT10.465.47 91 NP7.825.19 51

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, September 02 2020. 16:09 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU