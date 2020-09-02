AVT Natural Products consolidated net profit rises 50.67% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales rise 40.34% to Rs 104.51 crore

Net profit of AVT Natural Products rose 50.67% to Rs 7.82 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 5.19 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 40.34% to Rs 104.51 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 74.47 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.104.5174.4713.8912.6214.198.7710.465.477.825.19

