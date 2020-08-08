DIC India standalone net profit rises 1401.40% in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 41.98% to Rs 117.20 croreNet profit of DIC India rose 1401.40% to Rs 75.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 5.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 41.98% to Rs 117.20 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 202.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales117.20202.01 -42 OPM %1.942.55 -PBDT2.779.38 -70 PBT-1.136.76 PL NP75.075.00 1401
