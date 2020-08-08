FDC consolidated net profit rises 63.14% in the June 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
GSS Infotech consolidated net profit rises 36.45% in the March 2020 quarter
GSS Infotech consolidated net profit declines 20.93% in the December 2019 quarter
GSS Infotech reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.95 crore in the June 2020 quarter
FDC consolidated net profit rises 61.97% in the December 2019 quarter
FDC standalone net profit rises 67.76% in the December 2019 quarter
-
Sales decline 10.29% to Rs 308.18 croreNet profit of FDC rose 63.14% to Rs 91.72 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 56.22 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 10.29% to Rs 308.18 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 343.52 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales308.18343.52 -10 OPM %33.6122.84 -PBDT130.8087.45 50 PBT121.3678.09 55 NP91.7256.22 63
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU