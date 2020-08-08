FDC consolidated net profit rises 63.14% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 10.29% to Rs 308.18 crore

Net profit of FDC rose 63.14% to Rs 91.72 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 56.22 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 10.29% to Rs 308.18 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 343.52 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.308.18343.5233.6122.84130.8087.45121.3678.0991.7256.22

