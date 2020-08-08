N2N Technologies reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
N2N Technologies reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the December 2019 quarter
Tupolev 142 plane to be set up at naval aircraft museum
IAF ensuring level-playing field for single, twin engine fighter jets in USD 20 billion deal
Dassault stops production of Rafale jets for India amid COVID-19 lockdown
P&W partners AIESL for maintenance of all types of engines
-
Reported sales nilNet Loss of N2N Technologies reported to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2020 and during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.08 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. There were no Sales reported in the year ended March 2020 and during the previous year ended March 2019.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU