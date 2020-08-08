Sanwaria Consumer reports standalone net loss of Rs 538.05 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 97.09% to Rs 44.02 crore

Net loss of Sanwaria Consumer reported to Rs 538.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 40.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 97.09% to Rs 44.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1511.49 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 1218.99 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 156.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 45.99% to Rs 2864.72 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 5303.79 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

