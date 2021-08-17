Dilip Buildcon achieves financial closure for NHAI road project in Gujarat

Dilip Buildcon announced that Dhrol Bhadra Highways, subsidiary of the company has received the financial closure letter dated 17 August 2021 from National Highways Authority of India for road project in Gujarat.

Project details - Four Laning of Dhrol - Bhadra Patiya section of NH-151A (Between Ex. Km 5+700 to Km 13+600 of SH25) and Bhadra Patiya - Pipaliya Section of NH-151A (Between Ex.

Km 73+000 to Km. 44+800 and Ex. Km. 38a350 to 24+000 of CSH-61 in Gujarat through Public Private Partnership (PPP) on design, build, operate and transfer (the "DBoT Annuity" or "Hybrid Annuity") basis.

The bid project cost is Rs 882 crore.

