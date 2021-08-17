Zydus Cadila receives USFDA tentative approval for Lenalidomide Capsules

-
Used in treatment of various types of cancersZydus Cadila has received tentative approval from the USFDA to market Lenalidomide Capsules in the strengths of 2.5 mg, 5 mg,10 mg, 15 mg, 20 mg, and 25 mg. (USRLD: Revlimid).
Lenalidomide is used to treat various types of cancers. It works by slowing or stopping the growth of cancer cells. It is also used to treat anemia in patients with certain blood/bone marrow disorders (myelodysplastic syndromes-MDS).
The drug will be manufactured at the group's formulation manufacturing facility at the SEZ, Ahmedabad.
The group now has 320 approvals and has so far filed over 400 ANDAs since the commencement of the filing process in FY 2003-04.
