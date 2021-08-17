Wockhardt allots 23,600 equity shares under ESOS

Wockhardt has allotted 23,600 equity shares of face value of Rs. 5/- each on 17 August, 2021, pursuant to exercise of stock options under Employee Stock Options Scheme - 2011 of the Company.

In view of the above, the paid-up equity share capital of the Company will increase from Rs. 55,39,05,765/- (11,07,81,153 equity shares of Rs. 5/- each) to Rs. 55,40,23,765/- (11,08,04,753 equity shares of Rs. 5/- each).

